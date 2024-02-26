Calls for a boycott of Canal Walk Shopping Centre have been made on social media in response to a video that shows two pro-Palestine protesters being denied entry. The video, made by a female protester on Saturday, shows several security guards blocking the mall’s doorways.

The man and woman, carrying Palestinian flags, stated that they were on their way to stage a peaceful protest in front of Cape Union Mart, which has been accused of donating funds to Israel. The woman filming the video says: “So Craig the property manager is telling us that we are no longer allowed to go inside Canal Walk to stand and peacefully protest. “There are two of us. We have been here for the last 10 or 11 weeks and for the last four weeks we were inside, peacefully protesting.

"And today we are being physically prevented from going inside. Two peaceful protesters against a whole genocide of people of which Cape Union Mart is a financial donor to the Israeli occupation forces." She and her male companion tried to manoeuvre their way into the mall, but security kept blocking their path. The woman is heard saying: "Can we see the paperwork from your attorneys if this is the ruling, official paperwork from Canal Walk that we are not allowed to stand outside a shop that is supporting a whole a*s genocide in Palestine. "Our right to publicly protest is supported by the South African constitution, and our right to protest wherever we deem necessary in a public space regardless of whether it is private property or not."

“Our right to publicly protest is supported by the South African constitution, and our right to protest wherever we deem necessary in a public space regardless of whether it is private property or not.” Cape Union Mart previously said neither the company nor its owner Philip Krawitz had ever donated funds to the Israeli army. The company states: “The Cape Union Mart Group has never donated funds to Israel, the Israeli army or any other army. Philip Krawitz, in his personal capacity, has also never donated funds to the Israeli army [or any other army].

“Philip Krawitz is a philanthropist who supports purely humanitarian projects in South Africa and Israel, in his personal capacity.” On social media, mense slammed Canal Walk for the ban with the hashtags #boycott and #CanalWalk trending soon. Responding to a Daily Voice query, Canal Walk said that as a business, it maintains a non-political and non-religious stance.