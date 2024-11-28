The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged Grade 12 learners to be cautious and vigilant as the matric exams came to an end on yesterday. The final exams being written was Agricultural Management Practices (730 candidates), Marine Sciences Paper 2 (120 candidates), and Design Paper 1 (905 candidates).

MEC for Education, David Maynier thanked the public for the support shown to the learners during this five-week National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam period. “This support has helped us to ensure that all candidates had an opportunity to write their exams, even in difficult circumstances. “With the exams completed, a number of learners will be attending formal matric rage events and smaller end-of-exams parties. It is understandable that our matrics would like to celebrate the end of their school career, but we urge them to do so responsibly and safely,” Maynier said.

Grade 12 learners who will be attending pens down parties are urged to: – Familiarise themselves with safety measures at the event and the relevant emergency phone numbers. – Keep an eye on your valuables at all times.

– Report any suspicious activity to police or the event organisers immediately. – Avoid drinking and driving. – Create a buddy system for safety and keep in regular contact with parents or guardians.