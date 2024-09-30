The matric exams will kick off on 21 October 2024, and the Western Cape Education (WCED) has warned candidates that cheating can have serious consequences for their futures. Candidates are asked to sign the matric pledge, in which they promise to do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any contravention of the rules that they become aware of.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says another document, the commitment agreement, spells out the rules in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. “It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences. “The document also lists the various responsibilities of both the candidate and their parents. These documents are to be taken very seriously, as there are severe consequences to breaking the rules.