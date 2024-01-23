Western Cape inmate, Matthew Christopher Benn, was named the best learner in the Department of Correctional for the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examination. On Tuesday, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola hailed the inmate class of 2023. He said despite the conditions that led to their imprisonment, their determination, unmatched commitment and hard work paid off.

"The awards and certificates you will receive must reconstruct your lives and be a reminder that the goals you have set yourselves are within reach. Those of you who will be registering for higher education, work hard in your studies so that you not only complete your degrees in record time, but also attain distinctions in your subjects," Lamola said. He noted that the costs of tertiary learning remains the responsibility of the inmates' families. "Our pass rate in the Department of Correctional Services for full-time learners is an impressive 93.2%. A bigger applause will do. A total of 137 out of 147 full-time candidates passed their 2023 National Senior Certificate exams," Lamola said.

He said part-time and full-time registered learners secured a 84% pass rate; with 100 of those inmates obtaining a Bachelor's Pass while 41 achieved Diploma passes and 16 achieved Higher Certificate passes. "We also obtained 129 distinctions, with 39 in Life Orientation, 26 in isiZulu Home Language, 13 in Business Studies, 10 in Geography, and four in Mathematics Literacy, to mention but a few. "Nine schools obtained a 100% pass rate and they are, Usethubeni Youth in KZN, Cradock in the Eastern Cape, Thuto Kitso in North West, Sicebengolwazi in KZN, Brandvlei Youth Centre in the Western Cape, Qalakabusha in KZN, Bokamoso in Limpopo, Baviaanspoort Youth Centre in Gauteng, and Ekuseni in KZN," the minister said.

Benn obtained an average of 86.14%, with six distinctions in English First Additional Language (83%), Mathematics Literacy (86%), Life Orientation (85%), Business Studies (92%), Geography (89%) and Tourism (92%). Best Learner in Correctional Services for the 2023 matric exams, Mathew Christopher Benn, Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, second best learner (now a parolee), Devon Cameron Jacobs and third best learner, Nthuthuko Mshibe during the awards ceremony in Durban Westville Correctional Centre. Picture: Supplied / Department of Correctional Services