The Information Regulator insists matric results will not be published in newspapers without consent from learners and their parents, despite a push back. On Tuesday, IOL reported that pressure is mounting for the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, to resolve the matric results publication headache created by the banning of publication by the Information Regulator.

On Wednesday, chairperson of the Information Regulator, Advocate Pansy Tlakula, said the matriculants have the right to privacy and that cannot be trumped by the financial interests of media publications which gain financially from publishing the results every year. “The results are obtainable at schools. If you apply to get into university, the university does not rely on the result in the newspaper, you have to get the official results from the school. “Second thing, there is an SMS facility that is available for the learners to obtain their results. They just register, get an OTP and you get your results instantly,” Tlakula said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.