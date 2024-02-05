Tauniscia Rexane Witbooi from Belhar was one of the learners who came out tops in the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams, landing first place at her school and sixth place in the Western Cape. Tauniscia, 18, attended Belhar High School and passed all seven of her subjects with distinctions, i.e. above 80%.

She was also invited to the Western Cape 2023 NSC Awards Ceremony by Premier Alan Winde and Education MEC David Maynier where she was awarded a certificate for Excellent Achievement Across The Province. Tauniscia’s matric results The teen says that her biggest motivator was her love for learning. She obtained 100% for Dance Studies, 98% for Dramatic Arts, 89% for English Home language, 85% for Mathematics, 94% for Afrikaans First Additional Language, 84% for Life Orientation and 99% for Business Studies.