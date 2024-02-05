Tauniscia Rexane Witbooi from Belhar was one of the learners who came out tops in the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams, landing first place at her school and sixth place in the Western Cape.
Tauniscia, 18, attended Belhar High School and passed all seven of her subjects with distinctions, i.e. above 80%.
She was also invited to the Western Cape 2023 NSC Awards Ceremony by Premier Alan Winde and Education MEC David Maynier where she was awarded a certificate for Excellent Achievement Across The Province.
The teen says that her biggest motivator was her love for learning.
She obtained 100% for Dance Studies, 98% for Dramatic Arts, 89% for English Home language, 85% for Mathematics, 94% for Afrikaans First Additional Language, 84% for Life Orientation and 99% for Business Studies.
Tauniscia says: “When I got my results the Friday, I was really just preparing myself for the worst, so that I could avoid being disappointed. So when my business teacher Mr Adams called out the top 10 and we were at the top two already and I was not called out yet, that was when it hit me that I was in the first position.
“I was not expecting it at all, I got very emotional and shed a few tears of happiness and disbelief.”
Proud mom Mauricia Apollis-Moses adds: “I never would’ve thought that my daughter would make us so proud.”