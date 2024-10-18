The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) has raised concerns about safety at Stellenbosch University (SU) after one of their own was stabbed to death in a suspected robbery. The first-year Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) student was cycling when he was stabbed in the neck and left to die. The killer stole his bicycle and other belongings.

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect on Thursday. The victim’s lifeless body was found by a security guard who was patrolling in Borcherd Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Arrest: SAPS’ Wesley Twigg. Picture: supplied Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Stellenbosch police are investigating a case of murder.

Twigg reports: “Police members attended to a complaint of a murder and upon arrival on the scene they found the victim with a stab wound to his neck. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. According to reports the victim was found by a security guard who was doing patrols. “The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.

“We can confirm that a 19-year-old male was arrested earlier today [Thursday] in connection with the death of the student. “He will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates court once charged with murder. Stellenbosch detectives are investigating a murder case.” Concern: Prof. Ramjugernath. Picture: supplied Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching said the SU community learnt with shock and sadness of the murder.

He said SU would give its full cooperation to police and added: “The loss of a precious young life, especially under such tragic circumstances, always comes as a great shock to the University community.” “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and classmates at this extremely difficult moment of loss. “We wish them all the strength during this difficult period of grieving and would like them to know that they have the support of the SU community.”

Ramjugernath said he had been in contact with the deceased’s family, who have asked for privacy. SRC chairperson Phiwokuhle Qabaka said safety is a serious concern at some of the residences. Qabaka says: “They are being broken into all the time, there are a lot of muggings and students being chased by amaphara [thugs].

“This safety concern was raised with the institution and it was said that campus security have no jurisdiction outside. “The private companies and SAPS patrol and we keep saying it’s not enough and they say they meet on a weekly basis and share ideas. “We need the municipality to assist with safety and security on that side.