The defence lawyer in the case of the barbershop massacre in which three children died claimed the witnesses who had placed the accused at the scene had lied. On Thursday at Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court the investigating officer replied to the affidavits in which Athule Mtsha and Sithisa Masiko testified that they were nowhere near the scene on the afternoon of 8 June when the shooting took place in Iqwarha Street, Site C.

Three children and a man were killed. The accused have also been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder. Previously the State said both accused were identified by witnesses during an identity parade.

The witnesses said there were four shooters in a white Toyota Quantum van and the evidence led police to Mtsha. barbershop shooters ragout Mtsha argued that he was not at the scene, and said the vehicle’s tracker could prove it. Masiko claimed he was with his girlfriend in Brackenfell and that there was footage of him buying ice-cream.

Constable Sibusiso Manqindi told the court: “The car tracker showed the vehicle was out of Site C. “Accused 2 (Masiko) said he was in Brackenfell. I have viewed the footage and saw a black male who was alone, I couldn’t verify if it's him. The cellphone records show that he was in Brackenfell but someone else could have been in possession of the cellphone (in that area).” Mtsha’s attorney Phindile Vephile said the evidence by the officer contradicts that the car was at the scene.