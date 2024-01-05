Delft residents are mourning the loss of a local street comedian who was viciously attacked and stabbed to death on New Year’s Day. Hundreds of hartseer residents gathered at the intersection of Delft Main Road and Stellenbosch Arterial on Wednesday night where they lit candles in memory of Lawrence “Keff” Faro, 34, aka Smiley.

Lawrence ‘Smiley’ Keff. Picture: Supplied Smiley was rushed to Delft Emergency Centre on New Year’s Day after allegedly coming under attack by a group of men in Roosendal. Sister Ingrid Faro. Picture: Supplied Sister Ingrid Faro, 42, says, while the details are vague, they got a skrik when they arrived at the hospital only to be informed he had died the previous day already. Ingrid says: “People in the community who knew where we live came to us the next day and told us he was attacked.“They said he wasn’t robbed but he was attacked and stabbed by a group of guys.

“We immediately went to the hospital and that is when they told us that he was brought in on New Year’s Day but that he died. Police spokes- person Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident and says: “Delft police registered a murder case for investigation following a stabbing incident on Monday, where a man was fatally injured. “Police members were called to the local hospital where the body of the victim was pointed out by medical staff.

“The victim sustained stab wounds to his body and was declared deceased at the hospital due to injuries sustained. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.” Hundreds of Delft residents at Stellenbosch Arterial, Delft Main. Picture: Patrick Louw Hundreds of Delft residents at Stellenbosch Arterial, Delft Main. Picture: Patrick Louw Ingrid says the family was overwhelmed by the large crowd which gathered for the memorial service and are now preparing for Smiley’s funeral. Step mom Rebecca Faro. Picture: Patrick Louw She says: “My brother was unmarried and didn’t have any children.

“He lived in Roosendal with a landlady and he spent all his time standing at the robots and making jokes with motorists and they would tip him. “Lawrence was a harmless and happy person who loved making jokes and stood every day with his tin can. A resident crying at the memorial. Picture: Patrick Louw “We cannot even say how many people came out but it was more than 1000. We didn’t even know that many people knew him.”She adds: “Lawrence did not have a burial policy but we are getting help from Pastor Oscar Bougaardt of Calvary Family Funerals Undertakers who are doing it at a reduced cost for us and people who want to help with the funeral can call him.”