Cape Town - More than 200 people gathered for the annual Walk Of Remembrance honouring the memory of victims of gang violence recently. The annual walk hosted by the Mitchells Plain United Resident Association (Mura), co-ordinator Linda Jones, saw members of the police, Community Police Forum and Neighborhood Watch, join hands in lining the strong stretch of Spine Road between Swartklip and Cedar Avenue on Saturday, 16 November.

Together the families of the victims passed through the communities Tafelsig, Eastridge, Beacon Valley, Portlands, Westridge, and ending in Rocklands at Cedar High School hall where they shared their stories of hope and offered support to one another. The family of Elton Van Rooyen, who was murdered in 2019 and whose body was found just metres away from his home in Eastridge, as well as the family of Monray Louw, who was gunned down while sitting with his girlfriend in his car in Goudini Street, Tafelsig in 2022 joined the march for the first time. Elron’s mom, Charlotte Witbooi and Monray’s mom Deline Koopman, both agreed that the march would not only mean remembering their sons, but also having the support every mother needs.

Families from all over Mitchells Plain came together to support one another. Picture: Supplied Also joining the group was the family of Alzarn Atkins who was gunned down in Langeberg road, Tafelsig on 21 October 2024 while he was working. Kelly Norris, a spokesperson for the grieving family said they were approached by Jones at court. “We never knew there was such a support system. What I can say is that this is really needed in our communities, because we cannot allow our loved ones' memories to just be buried.

“For me, this will be my third march. No, it does not bring closure, but listening to the stories of the many families and feeling like you are not alone definitely does help with the healing process.” The National Prosecuting Authority also shared their vision of working together to ensure justice and safety. It pointed out that through community helping law enforcement agencies, they managed to secure 6 convictions in May, 11 in June and 14 in August.