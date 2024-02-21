The Khayelitsha Regional Court sentenced two cash-in-transit skelms to lengthy stays in the mang, nearly a decade after a failed heist in 2015. Sakhiwo Khala, 42, and Siyabulela Mcelu, 37, were found guilty on charges of attempted robbery (cash in transit), murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing illegal firearms and two counts of possessing ammunition.

The pair received 12 years each for the robbery, 12 years for each of the two attempted murders, and 22 years for the actual murder. In addition, they received two years for possession of ammunition and 12 years for having an illegal firearm. Cash in transit suspect Siyabulela Mcelu.Picture:Hawks The sentencing on Monday comes almost 10 years after the heist at Nolungile railway station. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said three suspects opened fire on an SBV cash-in-transit crew while they were collecting money from the ticket office.

Vukubi says: “The crew returned fire and one suspect was fatally wounded during the ordeal and two other suspects were wounded, but fled the scene on foot. “The crew members also sustained injuries during the shootout. The wounded suspects were traced and arrested.” Consequently, the court sentenced Khala and Mcelu to a total of 60 years in jail and ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Both men will effectively serve 22 years of direct imprisonment. The hefty sentences was applauded by Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety. According to the third quarter (October to December 2023) crime statistics, there were only two CIT incidents in the province.