A dom skollie who left his beanie behind at a murder scene in Manenberg has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars by the Wynberg Regional Court. Just 10 months after determined detectives nabbed Lorenzo Daniels, 32, who was behind a spate of gang related shootings last year, he confessed to his crimes and entered into a plea deal.

At the time, former station commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, explained the gunman for the Americans gang was busted a day after gunning down a rival skollie in Irvine Street in October 2023. Skollie: Lorenzo Daniels, 32. Picture: supplied A member of the B2K gang, which is a break-a-away gang of the Americans, was killed. The case was assigned to Sergeant Daryl Van Noie who arrived to find the victim laying face down in the road, along with a blue woollen beanie that had fallen off the killer’s head.

Zama said the team started following up information and were told the name of the suspect, and that he was spotted wearing the same beanie just minutes before the shooting. The next morning as Daniels slept in his bed detectives pounced and arrested him. During the interrogation he cracked and confessed to the shooting.

He claimed that he first spoke to the victim who had no idea that he had planned to shoot him in retaliation for shootings allegedly carried about by the B2Ks. According to court documents Daniels was remanded in custody after his appearance at Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The matter was subsequently moved to Wynberg Regional Court where Daniels recanted his confession but after being confronted with CCTV footage showing him wearing the blue beanie, he pleaded guilty to charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.