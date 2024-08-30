Residents of Manenberg are mourning their beloved ward councillor, Bonita Jacobs, who passed away. Jacobs, the councillor of Ward 30, died on Wednesday after a brief illness. She was 64 years old.

Her daughter Simone Jacobs says her mom served as ward councillor until the end. A hartseer Simone explains: “She was active up until the election, it was just now when she was in hospital [that she was off], but she was working until the end. “I don't want to go too much into detail, but she had stomach problems. She passed away in the hospital, she’s been there since 11 July.”

Jacobs leaves behind her daughter and three grandchildren. She had lost her son on Christmas Day in 2022. Simone describes her late mom as a dedicated woman who saw the best in people. She adds: “As her daughter, I have literally seen her do everything that she can for Manenberg.

“She has been in politics for so long, she was always willing to go out of her way for people. In addition to her tenure as a ward councillor, Jacobs had previously worked in community services, health, and at the Sub-council 17. Colleague: Aslam Cassiem. Picture: Supplied Fellow Manenberg councillor, Aslam Cassiem, says he worked closely with Jacobs and says she was a true mentor and motherly figure.

Cassiem says: “She endured so much, lost her beloved mom, husband and only son over a short period of time and yet had the resilience for one of the most demanding jobs ever.” Manenberg Community Policing Forum spokesperson Vanessa Adriaanse says Jacobs always made sure that the needs of the community came first. Close: CPF chair Vanessa Adriaanse. Picture: Mahira Duval Adriaanse says: “This was one of the few councillors that could work beyond her political affiliation, and I think that is what made her so unique.

“Manenberg has lost a gem.” The DA’s Cape Town Metro chairperson JP Smith, said: “Bonita’s wonderful character and presence will be sorely missed. The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends colleagues and the communities she has served.” Tributes poured in on Facebook, where Jacobs was described as a pillar of strength.