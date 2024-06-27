A mom who had been walking with her berk was hit by a stray bullet and killed in Manenberg. Aeesha Williams, 24, a mother of two young girls, was killed in Sherwood Park yesterday morning, although she was quite a distance from where the gun was fired.

A patroller says she was doing her rounds in 2nd Avenue when she saw the couple walking. “I saw the two of them, I heard her make a sound, and when I went to them, I saw blood. But the man wasn’t responsible for this. She had been struck with a stray bullet. Aeesha Williams, 24, a mother of two young girls was killed in Sherwood Park yesterday morning. pic from facebook “It was fired from Hilda Court which is a distance from the scene. She was hit only once on the left side.”

A relative who asked not to be named says the couple was on their way to the doctor. “I heard the shot because I was close to where the shooting was but they were not anywhere near. This is not the first time that a person was shot like this. Last year a 1-year-old child was shot in the thigh while at the park in Sherwood park and the bullet travelled quite a distance. “This was an innocent mom to two girls aged 5 and 3. We don’t know how to explain this to her daughters.”