A mom who had been walking with her berk was hit by a stray bullet and killed in Manenberg.
Aeesha Williams, 24, a mother of two young girls, was killed in Sherwood Park yesterday morning, although she was quite a distance from where the gun was fired.
A patroller says she was doing her rounds in 2nd Avenue when she saw the couple walking.
“I saw the two of them, I heard her make a sound, and when I went to them, I saw blood. But the man wasn’t responsible for this. She had been struck with a stray bullet.
“It was fired from Hilda Court which is a distance from the scene. She was hit only once on the left side.”
A relative who asked not to be named says the couple was on their way to the doctor.
“I heard the shot because I was close to where the shooting was but they were not anywhere near. This is not the first time that a person was shot like this. Last year a 1-year-old child was shot in the thigh while at the park in Sherwood park and the bullet travelled quite a distance.
“This was an innocent mom to two girls aged 5 and 3. We don’t know how to explain this to her daughters.”
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Manenberg police are investigating a murder case.
“Reports suggested that she was struck by a stray bullet in 2nd Avenue, Sherwood Park, as a result of the ongoing gang violence between rival gangs. The woman was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the app MySAPS anonymously.