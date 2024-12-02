Manenberg residents are fearing retaliation attacks will continue over the festive period amid a raging war between opposing factions in the Americans gang. The gunfights between the Americans and a splinter grouping known as the No Fears resulted in another two murders over the weekend.

Manenberg police station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo says rival skollies asked their targets for a bietjie water before firings a hail of bullets at them. "Shortly after midnight on Friday three males came under attack as they sat (in the backyard) at an address in Karen Court, leaving two with fatal gunshot wounds to the face while the third male was shot in his arms. “Three males knocked on the back gate asking for water and as they fetched water the suspects open fire on them, killing two males aged 33 and 31 and injuring a 36 year old male."

The three shooters fled the scene and ran towards the Manenberg traffic circle on The Downs Road but a group of Metro cops patrolling heard the gunshots and gave chase. "They cornered the 33-year-old male on the circle and on searching the suspect found 25 rounds of ammunition in his possession. A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation." According to a Daily Voice source the shootings are as a result of a mass shooting where alleged gang leader, Lee Dreyer, was shot at a street party on 10 November.