Manenberg was plunged into chaos as deadly shootings left the community reeling on Sunday. Several people were shot in Stormsriver Walk, leading to the deaths of three people, one of whom was identified as Lee Dreyer, the alleged leader of the Ugly Americans gang.

It is alleged that Dreyer was attending an ongoing street party just before 9am and opened fire on several people, killing a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. In addition, he allegedly shot and injured another two men aged 26 and 33, as well as a 16-year-old meisie, who were all taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Chaos: Deadly shootings left Manenberg reeling once again. Pictures: Leon Knipe Police say the men were shot on the right foot and in the buttocks, while the girl was shot in her right leg.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk says cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated with no arrests yet. A Daily Voice source claims that Dreyer allegedly shot and injured another three men in the early hours of yesterday morning around 5am. “They were rushed to hospital where they reported their injuries and apparently Saps got word of it late because they didn’t report that incident immediately,” the source explained.

Shortly after 9am, Dreyer was gunned down himself, about 100 metres away from his house. Grief: Mother of 17-year-old girl victim, centre, is consoled. Pictures: Leon Knipe It is alleged that he was killed by his own gang members, says the source, “because rival gangsters would not have been able to come into his territory like that”. Van Wyk confirms Dreyer’s death: “Upon arrival, they (cops) found the body of a 33 year old male laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation.

“It's alleged that the deceased was the suspect who shot the victims earlier in Storms River Walk. It is currently unknown who shot the deceased.” A family member of the injured 16-year-old girl says she was shot while standing beside her best friend, who tragically lost her life in the incident. “Ek weet nie hoe sy dit gaan vat nie want sy was langs haar vriend wat maningal is. Is mos nie reg nie, sy het nie kind of kraai nie, sy is nog op skool.”