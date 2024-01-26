The driver of the Volkswagen Polo whose hubcaps were stolen while parked in the CBD will be reimbursed R4 000 to replace her wheel caps. The driver, who asked not to be named, says she was contacted by facilities management company, Servest, that manages the paid parking lot where her hubcaps were stolen.

She claims each hubcap of her Polo TSI is worth R1 014, saying: “They said they will reimburse me and give back the money for the parking, which I never paid for. “It’s the principle of the matter, so many people had incidents like this and nothing happened,” she says, adding that Servest was helpful after the incident. Servest manages the Riebeeck Square parking off Bree Street, where the cost varies for how long your vehicle is parked there.

In a video posted on social media, the driver said the security guards had asked for her to pay an R85 parking fee, which she did not do. The hubcaps of a Polo TSI were stolen at the Riebeeck Square parking off Bree Street. Servest has yet to respond to questions and multiple requests for comment sent this week, while a Servest employee said they had conducted their own investigation. The City of Cape Town says Servest was responsible for the safekeeping of the woman’s car at the parking lot and added that the municipality was in consultation with legal services.

The City says: “The City cannot address any process at the moment as we’re currently still in consultation with legal services and appointed counsel on certain technicalities.” Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie says theft from vehicles remained a concern due to the economic impact it had on victims. Pojie says: “Such incidents can also be regarded as crime generators for offences such as drug abuse and other more serious crimes.