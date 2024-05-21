A motorist and known arrest warrant dodger with 30 outstanding warrants totalling more than R100 000 was among those busted by the City’s enforcement agencies during weekly operations. The City’s enforcement agencies arrested 399 suspects and issued 71 861 fines during their weekly patrols. Traffic officers, meanwhile arrested a motorist with arrest warrants totalling R101 700.

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, traffic officers were in the Heideveld area conducting tracing operations for the top 100 offenders with outstanding warrants. Officers spotted a vehicle on their list, but the driver refused to stop, and sped off. At some point, he abandoned the vehicle and continued on foot, but officers caught up with him. The suspect was positively identified as being on the list, with 30 outstanding warrants. He was detained at the Wynberg police station, and appeared in the municipal court the following day.

During weekly patrols, traffic officers issued 64 765 fines, impounded 151 public transport vehicles, and executed 1 909 warrants of arrest. Officers also arrested 69 motorists – 51 for driving under the influence of alcohol; seven for reckless and negligent driving; and 11 others for various transgressions including possession of a stolen vehicle; false documentation; and assault of an officer. Law enforcement officers conducted more than 650 enforcement operations last week, effected 267 arrests and issued 4 657 notices for various offences.

Metro police officers made 63 arrests and issued 2 439 traffic and by-law fines. On Sunday, officers arrested a suspect for possession of a hijacked vehicle in Manenberg, during what started out as a routine traffic stop. Officers pulled over a Ford Figo, and noticed there was no licence disc.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been hijacked, that the number plates were false, and that the vehicle had been used in an armed robbery. A 39-year-old suspect was detained at Manenberg police station. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “In the past week we saw an increase in arrests compared to the previous week, but also another warrant dodger ending up behind bars.

“These successes are incredibly encouraging, considering the often difficult circumstances that our staff have to contend with. I am particularly happy with the regular gains being made against habitual law breakers,” Smith said. “We have far too many road users who think they are untouchable – that is until the long arm of the law catches up with them.” The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1 849 incidents over the past weekend.