A man who allegedly raped a little girl and infected her with HIV is appearing in court today following the intervention of a private investigator. The child’s 30-year-old mother from Philippi says she found out that her daughter was sexually assaulted while she was giving her a bath in January.

“Just as I was about to bath her, she said mommy I have something on my vagina. When I looked I saw a lot of warts on the outside and inside of her private part.” Doctors confirmed the child was raped and Red Cross Hospital confirmed that she is HIV positive. “The only other person I knew that was HIV positive was my boyfriend at the time.

“I learnt through one of her friends that it happened more than three times, while I was out looking for a job and that it happened during school holidays. “My daughter afterwards said it was him but she was too scared to talk because he said he would kill me.” When confronted the man denied it and called the child a liar.

“I left him on the spot and reported him and two weeks later after we came from hospital he was arrested.” She got a shock when she learnt he was free. “My boss gave me Private Investigator Desmond Finnis contact number in July and immediately he caused fire under the investigating officer.”

Finnis says he found out the suspect appeared in court on February 1, but the matter was struck off the court roll and referred to the prosecutor for a decision. The matter was referred to FCS Mitchells Plain. “I am failing to understand how a suspect on a schedule 6 offence where J88 was present and confirmed that the child was raped and through the rape contracted HIV, yet the suspect gets released and the case struck off the roll.