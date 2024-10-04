A 27-year-old Heideveld man says he has been struggling for ten years to get his ID from Home Affairs. Raymondo Scholtz says since the day he turned 16 he’s been visiting Home Affairs offices in Cape Town, Bellville, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, and Epping but because his mother died when he was just six months old and they are not in possession of her death certificate, it has been a challenge to get an identity document.

Despite being in possession of a birth certificate, officials were still not able to assist, he says. “I know where my father is. They told me they need the death certificate because it's the first time making an ID so they couldn't help us.” His most recent visit to Home Affairs was in August.

“I have a child, I can't work. I'm struggling, stressed with everything. It's too much.” His parents were married and the marriage certificate had only his mother’s date of birth on it and did not include her identification number, as she did not have an ID. “I don't know because the funeral place doesn't exist anymore. I was there in Athlone trying to communicate with a social worker but they told me they are going to phone me and I’m still waiting. That was last year around June.”

Efforts were made to obtain comment from the Department of Home Affairs, but no response was received. While ID applications do not fall under the mandate of the Department of Social Development (DSD), the department said individuals requiring ID’s should go to their nearest Home Affairs office, where verification procedures must be followed in such cases. “The Western Cape Department of Social Development can only assist vulnerable residents requiring IDs by advising them. These individuals can go to their nearest DSD local office for advice.”