Hardworking residents of Wallacedene are apparently gatvol of skelms who target them.
On Wednesday, an alleged skelm was stoned to death after residents identified him as a suspect who robbed mense near Thakudi Street in Wallacedene.
When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, bloody stones surrounded the body of the man who was covered with a silver police blanket.
Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint on Wednesday. Upon arrival in Thakudi in Wallacedene at around 11.25am, they found the body of an unknown man.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.
“The motive for this attack is under investigation. According to reports unknown men assaulted the victim and left him for dead.
“Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder.”
A female resident from Wallacedene, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they are moeg of criminals who target innocent people on a daily basis.
The female resident says: “Ons word elke dag gerob hier, jy kan nie eens jou kinders winkel toe stuur nie.
“The thieves target anyone at any time, our kids can’t walk with their cellphones. I’m not saying they deserve to die like this, but our people are gatvol of being robbed every day.”
A male resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, adds: “People are taking the law into their hands as the skelms don’t care about our lives. Now they must think twice about robbing us.”
Anyone with information regarding the stoning is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.