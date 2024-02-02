On Wednesday, an alleged skelm was stoned to death after residents identified him as a suspect who robbed mense near Thakudi Street in Wallacedene.

Hardworking residents of Wallacedene are apparently gatvol of skelms who target them.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, bloody stones surrounded the body of the man who was covered with a silver police blanket.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Kraaifontein police responded to a complaint on Wednesday. Upon arrival in Thakudi in Wallacedene at around 11.25am, they found the body of an unknown man.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.