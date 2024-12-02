A man and his cousin are set to appear in the Goerge Magistrate's Court this morning for the murder of his wife, Joan Singrew, who was reported missing. The search for the 54-year-old woman who went missing on 21 November ended in tragedy last week when her body was discovered at the Groot Brakrivier.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, says an investigation into the murder led to the arrest of two men on Friday. He says Joan’s daughter had arrived home to find her gone and immediately reported her missing. “Further investigation took police to Groot Brakrivier on Monday, 25 November 2024, where the body of the missing woman was found at about 2.50pm."

Spies says a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and now forms part of the investigation. "Conville police arrested two men aged 45 and 46 on Friday, in connection with the murder. They are expected to make their first court appearance in the George Magistrates’ court on Monday." Patrick Blaauw, chairperson of the Garden Route Community Police Forum, said: "The community is in shock and disbelief. We don't know all the details but we understand her husband and cousin were arrested."