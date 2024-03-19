The Strand Community Policing Forum (CPF) says robberies are on the rise in some areas after a man was killed in a suspected robbery. Locals discovered the body of the unknown man in an open field on Monday morning, with multiple stab wounds.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says cops are investigating the murder. Manyana says: “Police members attended to the crime scene where they found a body of a man lying on an open field with stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical practitioner. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this incident is suspected to be a robbery.”

The discovery was made near Morkel Cottage, in De Kock Street, an area where crime has increased, according to the CPF. CPF spokesperson Niklaas Thysen says shootings have decreased, but incidents of robbery have increased somewhat.

Thysen says: “Gang-related shootings have gone down a bit, but the robberies of people have increased and De Kock Street was somewhat a hotspot where robberies happen regularly.” Thysen says other areas like Broadlands Park, Gustrouw and Rusthof have also been plagued by robberies, especially house robberies. People were robbed with knives and firearms from their possessions at certain times during the morning or late at night.