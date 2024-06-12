A Strand man was brutally murdered allegedly by an off-duty police officer and his friends. Marco Hess, 35, had been visiting his tjommies on Saturday when an altercation occurred with his alleged attackers.

Things quieted down, and minutes before he left his friends, he asked for food and then called his pregnant fiance. A relative says: “As he walked home through the gangetjie, the suspects attacked him. “It was about 6:30pm when he was shot, stabbed and also assaulted by five men including the police officer.

“They started a fight with him before killing him and then waited until he was going home (to attack him). “A person who witnessed this said the suspects ended up with bullet wounds and lied that they were shot by Marco. He didn’t own a gun, and was not violent. “He was a gentle person, would never argue with anyone, he was loved by many people because he had a good heart.

“The officer has always had a problem with Marco and we don’t know the reason behind that. And now the worst part is that no one has been arrested.” The family member says Marcok, a carpenter by trade, was planning on getting married after his child was born. “He has a daughter and a stepson, we can tell they are hurt but are trying to stay strong for his fiance who just entered her second trimester.