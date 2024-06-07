A green Point man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge after viciously beating a dog with a brush. In the upsetting incident that was caught on camera, the terrified hondjie was hit 33 times with the large brown brush in less than 2 minutes.

After the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to the clip circulating on social media, they immediately acted to remove the black and white Boston Terrier, named Waffles, from the premises. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham says: “A Green Point man has been arrested and faces charges of animal cruelty after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a disturbing video showing him cruelly beating a Boston Terrier. Safe: Boston Terrier Waffles with SPCA’s Jaco Pieterse. Picture: SPCA “The footage, which was received by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, depicts the man subjecting the dog to a relentless beating with a wooden, bristled brush.

“The video, which is one minute and 59 seconds long, begins with the dog lying petrified on a concrete floor. “The man initially hits the dog once, then proceeds to remove the dog’s jersey, (which we presume was offering a measure of padding), survey his surroundings, and lift the dog by the scruff of his neck. “The man hits the cowering dog a total of 33 times before he finally wriggles from his grasp and runs for the refuge of his kennel.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the arrest and says the incident which occurred on Thursday, 23 May, is under investigation. He reports: “We can confirm that a 34 year old man was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals on Wednesday. “The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Central Magistrates’ court [today] on the mentioned charge.”

Sea Point City Improvement District (CID) Jacques Weber says they were made aware of the incident on Tuesday. Weber adds: “I tried not to watch the video, as I cannot watch someone hurt an innocent animal. “It is really the cutest dog. I saw pictures of him on Wednesday, and he is doing well despite what he has gone through—how can people be so cruel?