The body of a teen who was swept off a bridge has been found. Leslie Willemse, 18, and his friend had crossed a low-level bridge when their car was swept away at Mikpunt, near Klipheuwel, on Saturday, 27 July.

On Women’s Day on Friday his older brother discovered his body in the river near Mikpunt. Police divers retrieved the body from the still fast-flowing water. The owner of the car also died in the incident. His body and the vehicle were found a day after the tragic incident. Sad: Mom Rozindie, right. picture Solly lottering Lesley’s mother Rozindie Willemse says while at church on Thursday, she had a vision that her missing son would be found the next day.

The family along with members of the community had been ceaselessly searching for the teen. Rozindie says she now has closure and can mourn her son: “I had been on my way to Kraaifontein when I received the call that my son had been found. I can now find peace.” Brother Lesnar Willemse, 23, says on Friday he and his friend Melton Boonzaaier took a drive to the fatal bridge.