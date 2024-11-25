A man trying to stop a robbery was shot and killed in Monte Vista. Police said they managed to track down the car the three suspects used but have not yet made an arrest.

Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they believe the perpetrators followed a car from a bank but escaped without the money. When the suspects and their target were driving near Monte Vista Primary they made their move. The deceased had apparently seen the crime as it unfolded and he intervened. According to the Monte Vista Neighbourhood Watch, the victim managed to smash the suspect’s vehicle window.

“A shooting took place in Mostert street, alongside the primary school. A resident tried to stop it, using a large sledgehammer. “He was shot dead. The white Toyota Corolla (belonging to suspects) has a smashed back window.” The neighbourhood watch asked residents in the area with CCTV footage about the incident to contact them.

A resident said the deceased was the son of the intended victims. “The man shot was the visiting son, from New Zealand. The parents had returned from N1 City with a large amount of cash. The three men must have followed them, robbed them, and climbed into their own Toyota. “When they fled, the son threw a large 10 pound sledgehammer at the rear windscreen, after which they shot him through the shattered rear windscreen.”