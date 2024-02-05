A man is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court after he was found in possession of abalone worth R800,000. The police members attached to the Boland K9 Unit were conducting patrols when they received information about a white Toyota Hilux transporting abalone from Kuilsriver in Cape Town in the direction of Paarl on Saturday, February 3.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the officers spotted the vehicle along the R44 and stayed in close proximity to the vehicle. He said the arrest of suspects in possession of abalone without a valid permit is high on the priority list for members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). “Members continued pursuing the vehicle up until the driver drove into a cul de sac in Gardenia Street in Wellington. The members approached the vehicle upon which a search ensued,” Swartbooi said.

“They recovered 7,760 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R800,000 and detained an adult male on a charge of possession of abalone. The vehicle was handed in an exhibit.” In an unrelated incident on January 31, members of the Harare Crime Prevention Unit in Khayelitsha conducted stop and search operations which resulted in the arrest of three suspects caught in possession of abalone. Officers received information at 10am about a silver Toyota Etios transporting abalone.