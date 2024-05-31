A man who voted twice is one of 10 people arrested in the Western Cape with regards to the elections which took place on Wednesday. SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said a 64-year-old man was nabbed at the Hoërskool Jan van Riebeeck in Gardens, where DA premier candidate Alan Winde cast his vote.

It is believed the man first voted at Jan Van Riebeeck Primary School, which is not far from the high school. “He was arrested yesterday (Wednesday). He appeared in court today (Thursday), and he will be released on bail. He is charged with election fraud,” said Patekile. “Starting from the first registration up to the election day, we arrested ten people. We had one case in Caledon where there was a break-in in the offices of the IEC, where they stole some gadgets and things. Five people were arrested that day, and the gadgets were then recovered.”

He said the other arrests were in relation to defacing posters, malicious damage and threats, and assault and intimidation. Patekile believes that the police have done well to maintain law and order in the Western Cape during the elections. The IEC election observer, Rodney Whiteman, from the Western Cape Provincial Council of Churches, said the election went very well with no major incidents.

“The general feeling of our observers is that the election went very well, and the staff worked very hard. There were a few challenges, such as long queues and other delays, but in my engagement with the staff, everything went very well,” said Whiteman. Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut said three suspects have been arrested since May 27 in the Western Cape, relating to the 2024 general elections. “Two were arrested in Sea Point and Cape Town for offences relating to the Electoral Act, and one was arrested in Mossel Bay for common assault.”