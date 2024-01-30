A Mitchells Plain man accused of being part of an international child porn syndicate plans to apply for bail. The 32-year-old man, who may not yet be named, made a brief appearance in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday on various pornography-related charges.

He was busted as part of a joint investigation between SAPS and the United States’ Department of Homeland Security on 19 January along with two other Western Cape men. It is alleged that the suspect was found chatting and luring under-age girls to a chat group where nude pictures were exchanged. After making his first appearance in court last Monday, he was charged with possession of child pornography, distribution, downloading and possible grooming, and also indicated that he would apply for bail at his next court appearance.

Arriving at court yesterday and dressed in his work uniform, the suspect stared straight ahead of him while being told that the State would oppose his bail. The bail hearing was postponed to today and he was remanded in custody. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says he was arrested alongside two other suspects from Kraaifontein and Worcester.

The 40-year-old from Kraaifontein is expected to apply for bail today at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. He is also accused of keeping animals without a permit and being in possession of illegal firearms. The third accused, a 53-year-old from Worcester will have to wait until next month to hear the outcome of his bail application.