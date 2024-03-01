An upset Deon Davids from Eerste River says what he thought was a bargain turned out to be a “scam” after buying a car on Facebook Marketplace. Deon, 51, bought a 2005 VW Golf 5 for R37 000. He says he paid Riyaad Mohamed on 29 January, received the vehicle, but it broke down the same day on the N1 highway.

Deon says: “I sold my bakkie because it was heavy on fuel, so when I went on Marketplace I fell for what I saw because he wrote on top of the post it’s a bargain and it’s a Golf with the licence and papers all in order. “When I asked Riyaad and his mom if the car can drive because I don’t have another car, they assured me that the car is in good condition. I brought my mechanic to look at everything and we drove the car around the block. Deon Davids, 51 bought a Golf 5 for R37000 which he claims was a scam as the car is not driving. Picture: Supplied “On 30 January when I collected the car and got onto the N1, the oil light went on and I got stuck, which is dangerous.

“Since then I have been struggling. I am still waiting for the papers. I saw that the vehicle is not even in his name but someone else’s who lives in Vredenburg.” Deon says he spent R5 000 to have the car serviced and received a quotation of R24 000 to repair the vehicle. He says: “There is no spare wheel, the doors can’t lock, it rains into the car and the car is now standing in my yard. I wasted R37 000.”