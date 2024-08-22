A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his own grandmother. The incident happened two weeks ago and was reported to cops last week.

The 27-year-old has since been arrested and charged with rape, and is due to appear today (Thurs) in Strand Magistrate's Court. A community member says a relative found ‘fluids’ in the private parts of the 71-year-old ouma while changing her nappy on 8 August. Community Policing Forum chairperson Niklaas Thysen said the incident happened in Casablanca, Strand and he was alerted last Tuesday.

“We are angered and frustrated about this horrific incident and we will leave no stone unturned. We herewith want to sympathise with the family of the victim and want to pray and wish her full recovery and get healed soon. “This tragic and disgusting act of violence against women and children during the month of Women's month, must be strongly condemned, no women and children must experience this kind of senseless act by these perpetrators and they must face the full might of the law.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said due to the sensitive nature of this incident their office will not divulge any details pertaining to the incident.