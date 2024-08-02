Controversial Reverend Oscar Bougardt started Women’s Month on a sour note when he called out female pastors as being a "rebellious bunch". In Facebook posts, Bougardt asked mense not to invite his gemeente to their churches, as they do not listen to female preachers or their teachings.

Quoting verses from Corinthians and Timothy in the Bible, Bougardt stated he was merely standing by the word of God, claiming that women preachers were disobeying the Bible and would face the wrath of God. He also slammed the partners of female faith leaders as being a “weak excuse for a husband”. When contacted by the Daily Voice to clarify his statements, Bougardt said the Bible made it clear that no women should preach or usurp authority over the man in church.

Bougardt, who heads the Calvary Hope Baptist Church in Strandfontein, posted that women do not get privileges just because it's August. “Just because it's Women's Month that doesn't mean women have the authority to take over the church. “In God's house there is order and all these rebellious women who claim to be pastors will answer to God.

“There is no such thing as a woman preacher, they are a rebellious bunch who will feel God's wrath. No wonder the church is in this state because men are too weak to take a stand in his house and church,” he posted. Speaking out: Reverend June Dolley-Major. Picture on file According to Reverend June Dolley Major, Bougardt is taking Biblical scriptures out of context. “Reverend Bougardt needs to look at the Bible as a whole, in totality.

“The church is in this state because of toxic masculinity and patriarchy, everything that Jesus spoke out against. God sees women as equal, worthy to be taught, teach and to lead. “Reverend Bougardt is not God to judge women and to doom us.” Another female pastoor, Carmelita Prinsloo, says there are many female leaders depicted in the Bible.

“There are many women in the Bible who were used mightily, those who taught about Jesus, those who were leaders and prophets, who were used in many cases to speak. “So I personally don't see why women should be silent in the church, because if that is the case, women then also shouldn’t pray or praise,” she said. Prinsloo adds: “Scripture backs it up that women can preach and teach. That one specific scripture that refers to women being silent in church, speaks about a time when women spoke out of their place, and for that reason order needed to be brought to the Church, saying to rather speak through the man or husband.”