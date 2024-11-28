Cape Town has made history again, by unveiling South Africa’s very first TV Museum. The Tevolution Museum was launched on Wednesday, celebrating the rich history of television technology and innovation over the past seven decades.

This is thanks to a partnership between the Western Cape Government, Hisense SA, and the SA Sendinggestig Museum.In 1976, when the first South African homes lit up with television broadcasts, Hisense was a budding radio and TV company in China. Today it is the leading consumer electronics brand investing in South Africa. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, says: “This museum not only celebrates the evolution of technology, but also highlights the Western Cape’s role as a hub for creativity and economic growth.”

Attendees travelled through time, from the nostalgic wooden box TVs – equipped with bunny-ear antennas – to the latest technological marvel, a 110-inch UX display. This impressive model, which retails at just under R400 000, is one of the largest screens available commercially in SA today. It is produced locally at Hisense’s Atlantis factory, which employs over a thousand South Africans.

Hisense SA’s Marketing Manager, Alex Chen, highlighted the unique nature of the Tevolution Museum, stating: “The Tevolution Museum is a first for the country. “It not only chronicles Hisense’s technological journey, but also inspires young scientific minds by showcasing the technology we pioneered.” EXCITED: Ricardo Mackenzie. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Hisense SA unveils South Africas 1st Television Museum on Long Street. In partnership with the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, as well as the SASendinggestig Museum. Hisense SA will open the interactive Tevolution Museum this November on LongStreet. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers The museum opens its doors to the public on 5 December and promises an engaging experience, combining art and technology.

Visitors can look forward to exploring a futuristic Laser Cinematic Room with vertical projectors and marvel at an interactive exhibition featuring a touch-sensitive, stringless harp. Ron Martin, Chairperson of the SA Sendinggestig Museum, believes that the Tevolution Museum reflects remarkable strides of human ingenuity over the ages, and is proud to have the Museum as its neighbour on Long Street. He explains: “This exciting initiative reflects the power of storytelling – connecting the past to the present through the lens of television, which has long been a window into the world for so many South Africans.”

The museum is not just a destination for entertainment, and it aims to provide educational resources as well.With planned school tours, art exhibitions, and workshops, it is set to become a vibrant hub for learning. Cultural Affairs and Sport Head of Department, Guy Redman, hopes that through partnerships like these can create jobs and opportunities for the youth to tell their own stories. Redman adds: “We hope to see many school children through these doors.”