A 50-year-old suspect in the 2021 Macassar shopping centre cash-in-transit heist was nabbed in Johannesburg after breaching his bail conditions.
Milton Vundla faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
He was allegedly part of a group of skelms armed with assault rifles, who robbed n SBV cash in transit van and fled in an Audi and Toyota Fortuner in the direction of Stellenbosch.
Vundla, Simosakhe Ngxono and Sakhumuzi Dlongwana Manciphi were arrested along with a security guard who worked for SBV in Epping, after the Hawks found that the guard communicated with the trio.
A video of the robbery was shared on social media showing shoppers screaming as gunshots rang out.
One of the getaway cars was trapped, leading to a shootout. A 39-year-old police sergeant and a security guard were injured.
Authorities confiscated five guns, including three AK-47s, and five vehicles during the arrests.
Vundla got bail but was rearrested in Johannesburg on 21 October 2024 after he absconded, and the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for his arrest.
Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says Vundla was caught in Braamfontein.
“On Monday 21 October 2024 Johannesburg Crime Intelligence and TRT members received information about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect who absconded bail at Somerset West in the Western Cape,” he explained.
Vukubi revealed that Vundla had since appeared in transit at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 22 October, thereafter he was transported to Cape Town.
He said Vundla appeared at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Monday.
“The matter is postponed to 1 November 2024 for pre-trial at Somerset West Regional Court and the accused is remanded in custody,” Vukubi said.