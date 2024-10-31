A 50-year-old suspect in the 2021 Macassar shopping centre cash-in-transit heist was nabbed in Johannesburg after breaching his bail conditions.

He was allegedly part of a group of skelms armed with assault rifles, who robbed n SBV cash in transit van and fled in an Audi and Toyota Fortuner in the direction of Stellenbosch.

Vundla, Simosakhe Ngxono and Sakhumuzi Dlongwana Manciphi were arrested along with a security guard who worked for SBV in Epping, after the Hawks found that the guard communicated with the trio.

Gevang: The 50-year-old ou was caught last week. Picture :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

A video of the robbery was shared on social media showing shoppers screaming as gunshots rang out.