A Lwandle man has shocked the Western Cape High Court as shocking details emerged of how he strangled and mutilated his girlfriend because she had not cooked for him. Nearly five years after the horrific murder of young mom Nandipha Nthimkilu, 23, her berk, Siyanbonga Mbotyi, has gone on trial.

The 34-year-old man sat holding his head in court when the charges against him were read out. According to the state’s case, Nandipha was killed on 25 October 2019 amidst and argument with her berk. The couple had just welcomed their newborn baby and Nandipha was at home being visited by Mbotyi’s sisters when he arrived home. The state alleges that he had become infuriated when he realised she had not made food for him and removed her genitals with a glass bottle after strangling her.

“The two sisters of the accused were visiting the deceased. As soon as they left, the accused became enraged because the deceased did not prepare a meal for him. The accused strangled the deceased during an argument that ensued. He then used a broken bottle to cut a piece of her forehead and vagina out and threw it onto the roof of their shack.” He allegedly fled the scene and left the baby next to the mother’s body and returned the next day. Mbotyi faces charges of murder and two counts of mutilation of a corpse.