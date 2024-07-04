The first phase of construction of the new Lwandle Primary School has been completed and the WCED says the facility will be ready for operation next year. This comes after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spent R860 million on an infrastructure program called Rapid School Build to increase access to education in the province.

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton says the school has already been registered on the online admissions' system. “The first phase of the school has been completed so far. When fully completed, the school will have 35 classrooms, and the associated administration, ablution and recreation facilities,” she says. Merton says the total cost for the school is estimated at R92 million.

Local councillor Xolani Diniso says the new school will bring relief to the community. He says in the past three years, the number of unplaced learners in the area has increased. “This school is going to eradicate and minimise the number of unplaced learners that we are having in our society. It is also going to create employment opportunities for the unemployed educators.” Lwandle Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Siyabonga Macaula describes the developments as a blessing.