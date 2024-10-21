A Lutzville cop was arrested and is expected to appear in court today after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted with a sjambok in the police station holding cells. The shocking incident saw angry residents call on provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, to intervene after it was found that the injured boy had been left in a holding cell for two days after the sjambok attack.

Community leader Sarah Bakamela says they became aware of the incident last Wednesday and immediately reached out to the boy’s family. Bakamela explains: “The incident happened on Monday already and we found out on Wednesday. He is a foster child and allegedly stole a cellphone and was apprehended by police. “The police took him to Lutzville SAPS and assaulted him with a sjambok and the boy was badly beaten all over his body. He was even hit in the eye.

“He was kept there for two days and later taken to the hospital where the doctor wrote an extensive report.” Bakamela says upset residents went to the police station and wrote letters to Patekile who ensured that investigators from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) were sent to probe the matter. She adds: “When IPID arrived the detective actually booked off sick and his captain had to go to his home.

“The same captain even tried to help him cover up by telling the community he was not assaulted by the police. But IPID investigated and arrested him. “We understand from speaking to the family that the child is problematic but that is no way to deal with a child as a suspect. They should have charged him and taken him to court now to take the law into their own hands.” Called to act: Commissioner Patekile. Picture: Phando Jikelo Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the arrest.

He says: “We can confirm that a 31-year-old constable attached to Lutzville SAPS was arrested on Friday on a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following reports by a 13- year-old victim that he had been assaulted on Monday, at the detectives offices at Lutzville. “The matter is now probed by IPID who can be contacted for more information.“ PID did not respond to requests for comment.