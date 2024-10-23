A Lutzville cop accused of attacking a teen suspect with a sjambok has been granted R2000 bail and ordered to leave the rural dorpie until his case is finalised. Constable Jaco Oktober, 31, made his first appearance in the Lutzville Magistrate’s Court amid an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) about the attack last week.

Community leader Sarah Bakamela explained they had been informed last Wednesday that the child had been accused of stealing a cellphone and had already been held in custody for two days. “He is a foster child and allegedly stole a cellphone and was apprehended by police. The police took him to Lutzville Saps and assaulted him with a sjambok and the body was badly beaten all over his body, even in the eye. He was kept there for two days and later taken to the hospital where the doctor wrote an extensive report." Kwaad residents went to the cop shop and wrote letters to Patekile who ensured that investigators from Ipid was sent to probe the matter.

Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, says Oktober who was stationed at the Lutzville SAPS Detective Unit was released on R2000 bail. “The incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and Constable Oktober was arrested on Friday. “He appeared in the Lutzville Magistrates Court and the case was postponed to 29 October 2024 for further investigations.