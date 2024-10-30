The Lutzville West man who brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend on her birthday has been sentenced to two life terms behind bars. Calvin Cloete, 38, who had previously been jailed for stalking and stabbing Carmen Gouws, 21, pleaded guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder charges in the Vredendal Magistrate's Court last week.

Carmen was brutally killed with an axe on her 21st birthday. Children found her bloody body on a veldjie on 7 October 2023. Justice: Carmen Gouws was murdered on her 21st birthday. Picture: supplied Just three weeks before her death, Cloete was released from jail where he had been serving time for stalking and stabbing Carmen. Her family said he had been harassing her since she was in high school. Cloete was sentenced to 26 years direct imprisonment for both of attempted murder charges, life imprisonment for the rape and murder charges, and five years for kidnapping.

Detective Rugene Links, whose swift efforts led to Cloete's arrest, said the accused showed no remorse throughout the court proceedings. “None, he just stood up and walked after the sentencing. Last week, he testified that he is thinking about apologising but doesn't know how to,” Links said. Court records from Cloete’s plea deal provided a detailed account of how he repeatedly assaulted the young woman over the years, raped her, and ultimately took her life.