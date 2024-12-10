A MyCiTi bus driver has been suspended following a horrific accident on the N2 on Sunday afternoon in which a family was nearly wiped out. The incident near Gugulethu almost ended in tragedy for a Strand family who were hit head on by the bus travelling from Mitchells Plain.

Dad Mansoor Dalvie, 43, says a day out to celebrate his birthday ended up in the emergency centre of Vincent Palloti Hospital as his infant twin girls, wife and six-year-old son sustained injuries in the crash. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, he explained that he was driving towards Cape Town in the fast lane when he noticed the alleged erratic driving of the bus driver. Safe: One of the Dalvie girls. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers He explains: “I was in the Toyota Hilux with my son in the front seat, and my wife and twin daughters who are only 11 months old were in car seats at the back.

“I noticed the bus swerving and to me it looked like the driver had fallen asleep and when he realised [that], he suddenly swerved and crashed right into us.” Dalvie says the bus also slammed into two Traffic Services vehicles as he desperately swerved across the busy highway. At the scene, paramedics could be seen comforting the distraught babies as their mother was being attended to.

The dad says: “They have undergone medical checks and had some bruises but we are grateful that this wasn’t more serious. “They are traumatised. I am disappointed in the MyCiTi driver, as one would expect the City does proper checks.” Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs confirms their vehicles were damaged by the MyCiTi bus and says an officer sustained a light injury.

Wreck: MyCiTi bus ploughed into a bakkie and traffic cops. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said the bus was travelling from Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre in Town and some passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to various hospitals for treatment. He says: “We can confirm that the driver has been charged for reckless and negligent driving, and has been suspended. The investigation will determine the circumstances around this incident. “As per the City’s contract with the Vehicle Operating Company, an incident report must be submitted to the City and in addition, the South African Police Service will also conduct their own investigation.