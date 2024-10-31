The widow of slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla expressed her gratitude to the Hawks as the matter was transferred to the Western Cape High Court for trial on Wednesday. Zukile Tshabile, Mziyanda Mdlungu and Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

They were informed that investigations into the murder which occurred in April 2023 at the Philippi train station had been completed and that the matter would go to trial. A fourth accused who was allegedly the mastermind behind the murder, Thobani Maxengana, died while in custody at Cambridge police station in East London. Standing trial: Accused, Zukile Tshabile and Mziyanda Mdlungu. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The case was postponed until 6 December for the indictment to be provided to the accused.

Outside court, widow Nyameka Mabandla praised the state for building a strong case: “I feel very happy and relieved that the case is now being to the High Court because this thing of coming to the magistrate’s court and these people (the accused) would play games of wanting to apply for bail and then changing their minds, that has come to an end. “I’m also happy with the manner in which the Hawks have handled this case because they have really done their due diligence.” During Sergeant Zaliseka Hlatshaneni’s testimony at Chulayo’s bail hearing, he said the deceased was a community representative who was in talks with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to broker an agreement over people who were illegally occupying land belonging to Prasa.