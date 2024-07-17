During a bail application hearing on Tuesday, the murder case of Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla hit another snag on Tuesday as an expected bail application of one of the accused was postponed. Mzubanzi Chulayo applied for bail while his co-accused Zukile Tshabile and Mziyanda Mdlungu opted not to.

The trio appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where the case was postponed until 24 July and 23 August respectively. Snub: Zukile Tshabile, Mziyanda Mdlungu. Picture Mandilakhe Tshwete Senior State advocate, John Ryneveld explained that there were certain issues that his colleague needed to consult with Chulayo. “The formal bail application will be conducted through affidavits, the request is for the bail application to be held over 24 July for Accused 3.”

The matter for the other two was postponed as cops are still looking for a fourth suspect. Nkohla-Mabandla was shot and killed on April 17, 2023, at the Philippi train station. Moving on: Accused Mzubanzi Chulayo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Nkohla-Mabandla’s widow Nyameka Mabandla said she was moeg of all the postponements.

“I feel that the suspects are playing games and finding loopholes within the law and it’s exhausting,” she said outside court. “One other thing is the suspect that is still outstanding, he’s roaming the streets. The Hawks have been appealing to the public that when they see him they should call them. I would feel much better if he would be behind bars because it would bring finality and closure for us as the family.” Gatvol: Widowed Nyameka Mabandla. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said detectives are searching for Mpumelelo Shumane, aka Mancane, who lives at Ramaphosa informal settlement.