Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla’s wife said his alleged killers who will be applying for bail next month are just wasting the State’s time. On Thursday, Zukile Tshabile, Mziyanda Mdlungu and Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared together for the first time at Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

The Hawks arrested Tshabile in October, months after Nkohla-Mabandla was gunned down in April 2023. In November, Mdlungu was tracked down in Gauteng, while Chulayo was apprehended in Peddie, Eastern Cape. Zukile Tshabile appeared in a packed Athlone Magistrate courtroom, which was filled with family and friends of Nkohla. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Mziyanda Mdlungu appears in Athlone Magistrate court for Loyiso Nkohla's murder. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “The three are facing premeditated murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition charges.”

While Nkohla-Mabandla was killed, former ward councillor Thembinkosi Pupa and a pregnant woman was injured. On Thursday, Tshabile said through his Legal Aid representative that he will not apply for bail while the two others said they want to apply. Widow Nyameka Mabandla said she will be drawing up a petition asking the court to deny bail.

Mabandla says: “Criminals come to court and demand rights, wasting the State’s resources. Where is the justice in that?” She said she is still trying to find out what the motive for the shooting was. The case was postponed to 4 March for bail application and Tshabile will appear on 28 March for further investigation.