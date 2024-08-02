Bail has been denied for the man accused of killing community activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla. Mzubanzi Chulayo, Zukile Tshabile and Mziyanda Mdlungu face murder and attempted murder charges.

Last Monday Chulayo applied for bail at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. His lawyer Monde Maguga handed in an affidavit stating that he is a 42-year-old unmarried man, with two dependants 19 and 14 and has a fixed address in Philippi. He has previous convictions for robbery, possession of a firearm, and ammunition and drugs, and has a pending case of possession of a firearm in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape. Faces several charges: Mzubanzi Chulayo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Magistrate Keith le Keur pointed out that the accused failed to tell the court why he was not guilty of the murder.

“With regards to the merits, he elected not to disclose the basis of his defence.” Sergeant Zaliseka Hlatshaneni told the court that Nkohla was a community representative who was in talks with Prasa to broker an agreement for mense who were illegally occupying land belonging to Prasa. “On 17 April 2023 during the day between 10 and 11am community leaders and security personnel held a meeting at Philippi railway station. Meeting was opened with a prayer shortly thereafter the deceased and three others were shot, the deceased was killed and others wounded.