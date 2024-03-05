The men accused of assassinating social activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla have abandoned their bail application. When Mziyanda Mdlungu and Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared in Athlone Magistrate’s Court last month, they told the court that they wanted to apply for bail.

But on Monday morning, the court was informed by their Legal Aid lawyer that they were abandoning their application. Nkohla-Mabandla was shot and killed during a public meeting at Philippi Station in April last year. Loyiso Nkohla Photographer: Armand Hough Three other people were wounded, including former Councillor Thembinkosi Pupa.

The Hawks made a breakthrough in October when they arrested Zukile Tshabile. In November, Mdlungu was arrested in Katlehong, Gauteng and a few days later, the alleged mastermind, Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd, was nabbed in Peddie, Eastern Cape. Police said Maxengana died of a heart attack at Cambridge Police Station before he could appear in court.

The Hawks caught Chulayo in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape. Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo also known as Maya or Sgwili . Photo: Hawks Senior State Advocate, John Ryneveld, revealed that Mdlungu was paid R20 000 for killing Nkohla-Mabandla. It is alleged that before the shooting of Nkohla-Mabandla, which took place on 17 April, a meeting was allegedly convened by Maxengana and attended by Tshabile and Mdlungu.