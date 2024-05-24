Incriminating screenshots detailing the extensive tracking and research done on slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear and his colleagues were revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Taking to the stand for the third day, Hawks Captain Edward du Plessis presented evidence found on the cellphone of Zane Kilian, showing integral links with alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

In his earlier testimony, Du Plessis explained that at the time of Kilian’s arrest, the Hawks Task Team uncovered that while he had deleted WhatsApp from his phone, they were able to recover a picture gallery filled with incriminating screen shots. Was pinged: Charl Kinnear. Picture: supplied He said during the arrest, officers confiscated three phones, but had found the evidence being presented to the court on one main device, a Samsung J4. Using the ping list, Du Plessis showed the court the links between the information found on the images and the dates and times where Kinnear and his colleagues were pinged.

He said on 19 May 2020, a screenshot of a conversation with a man only known as “Lippe T6” showed images of a guesthouse in Sandton where they believed Kinnear was staying while he was investigating a case against Modack. Du Plessis said this address coincided with a ping conducted at the same time, but the person presumably conducting physical surveillance on Kinnear could not find his car at the guesthouse. Proof: Screenshot of conversation. Picture: supplied The cop further highlighted that using the tools at their disposal, which included the pinging platform and Google Maps searches, they in fact managed to track Kinnear and his team to a venue where they had slept while conducting investigations outside of the Western Cape.

In a conversation with a person saved on his cellphone as “Nm New 2222”, the person asks if Kilian thinks the cops may have left their phones at home, but Kilian replies that he doesn’t think Kinnear and his colleagues were clever enough to know they were being tracked. “Don’t think they that clever. Don't think they know we tracking them. Then they would have left phones already in Jhb,” he wrote. Du Plessis also presented social media screenshots where Modack openly showed his affiliation with Kilian on Facebook, seemingly encouraging his followers to use Kilian’s debt collection services.

Pictures on Kilian’s phone also showed the men brandishing firearms while taking pictures together. Further digital evidence shows that Kilian also conducted consumer trace reports on alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife, Nicole Johnson. Meanwhile, it was also revealed that the testimony of a state witness currently in witness protection, is set to cost the taxpayer a staggering R200 000. The individual is expected to testify on the assassination attempt on top criminal lawyer, William Booth.