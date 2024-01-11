Western Cape Department of Mobility Head Ricardo Mackenzie is calling on motorists to exercise extra caution when driving, to decrease accidents involving pedestrians. Mackenzie’s plea comes after the Ministry of Mobility revealed that it recorded 14 pedestrian deaths in the Western Cape last week. The tragic deaths reportedly accounted for two-thirds of all traffic fatalities.

Mackenzie says: “Child pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users. My plea to drivers is to watch out for children and slow down when you see them. Due to their size, children are more likely to be hit by a vehicle in the head and chest, causing more serious and potentially fatal injuries. “I also caution pedestrians to cross any roads at formal crossings for their safety. If you are walking near a road, wearing visible clothing instead of dark colours can make all the difference, especially at night. “The other critical safety measure for pedestrians is to not walk along any road while under the influence of alcohol. Please find a safer way to get home.”