Western Cape Department of Mobility Head Ricardo Mackenzie is calling on motorists to exercise extra caution when driving, to decrease accidents involving pedestrians.
Mackenzie’s plea comes after the Ministry of Mobility revealed that it recorded 14 pedestrian deaths in the Western Cape last week. The tragic deaths reportedly accounted for two-thirds of all traffic fatalities.
Mackenzie says: “Child pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users. My plea to drivers is to watch out for children and slow down when you see them. Due to their size, children are more likely to be hit by a vehicle in the head and chest, causing more serious and potentially fatal injuries.
“I also caution pedestrians to cross any roads at formal crossings for their safety. If you are walking near a road, wearing visible clothing instead of dark colours can make all the difference, especially at night.
“The other critical safety measure for pedestrians is to not walk along any road while under the influence of alcohol. Please find a safer way to get home.”
With regards to holiday makers, he says: “Many people are travelling home this week, preparing for the return to work and school. Check your vehicle’s roadworthiness, buckle up, don’t speed, don’t drink and drive, and take rest breaks every 200km or when you feel tired.”
Meanwhile traffic cops will continue their high visibility enforcement along all major routes in the Western Cape.
Last week, the unit conducted 250 roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations, and stopped and checked 39 469 vehicles across the Western Cape. Officials also issued a total of 12 714 fines.