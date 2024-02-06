Just as Cape Town hits the hottest month of the year, swimmers have been dealt a blow. The City of Cape Town has announced that the popular Long Street indoor swimming pool in the CBD has been closed for urgent maintenance work, and will only reopen next month.

The City says roof repairs and an electrical compliance upgrade is needed at the facility, which is scheduled to reopen on 2 March. According to Ward Councillor, Ian McMahon, work is being undertaken on the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, replacement of rooftop fans, new ducting and other repairs needed. He said due to the scaffolding and rooftop work, the pool will need to be closed, according to The Plainsman.