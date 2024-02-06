Just as Cape Town hits the hottest month of the year, swimmers have been dealt a blow.
The City of Cape Town has announced that the popular Long Street indoor swimming pool in the CBD has been closed for urgent maintenance work, and will only reopen next month.
The City says roof repairs and an electrical compliance upgrade is needed at the facility, which is scheduled to reopen on 2 March.
According to Ward Councillor, Ian McMahon, work is being undertaken on the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, replacement of rooftop fans, new ducting and other repairs needed.
He said due to the scaffolding and rooftop work, the pool will need to be closed, according to The Plainsman.
In a statement, the City said while every effort will be made to minimise unnecessary delays, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department undertakes to keep the public updated on the project’s progress.
“For additional information or enquiries, please email: [email protected]
“The City apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thanks the facility users for their understanding and cooperation,” the City said.