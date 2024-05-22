The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that visits to Goodwood Prison were temporarily suspended due to “security-related matters” following rumours of an attempted escape. The notorious mang is currently home to high-profile prisoners Nafiz Modack and Zane Kilian, who are on trial for the murder of Anti-Gang Unit chief Charl Kinnear.

Rumours of a prison break surfaced after families of inmates were turned away over the weekend. According to a Daily Voice source, an inmate tried to escape over the weekend but was caught by eagle-eyed wardens. ‘Security-related matters’: Goodwood prison incident. Picture: Timothy Reinhardt “There wasn’t an escape. One of the inmates in the Medium B section known as Blessie attempted to escape. The details are not clear but he went missing and was caught and put back where he belongs,” says the source.

DCS spokesperson Candice van Reenen confirms the visits were suspended but says no inmates escaped. “DCS confirms that visitations at the Goodwood Correctional Centre were temporarily suspended. The visitations were suspended due to security-related matters that transpired at the centre over the weekend. “The centre is however stable and an assessment may determine when visitations may resume. DCS can confirm that there has been no escape and that all inmates at the centre are accounted for.”

Meanwhile, DCS staff were blasted by Judge Robert Henney at the Western Cape High Court on Monday for allegedly violating a court order by preventing Modack and his co-accused Kilian from consulting with their lawyers. Advocates Bash Sibda and Pieter Nel told the court that despite a court order permitting them to consult with their clients on Saturday from 9am to 2pm, their consultation time was not only cut to just under two hours, but they were not allowed inside the prison. Henney voiced his irritation saying the court order was put in place to allow the accused ample time to consult in order to avoid dragging out the mammoth underworld trial.